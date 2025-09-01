Left Menu

Delhi Braces for More Rain Amidst Weather Alerts

Delhi experienced intermittent rains and is forecasted to receive more moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days. Gurugram issued an advisory for schools and offices to operate online, with an Orange Alert for significant rain. The weather is influenced by monsoon and a western disturbance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Intermittent rainfall swept through Delhi on Monday, prompting the weather department to issue warnings for impending moderate to heavy showers in the following days.

In response, Gurugram authorities urged schools and offices to switch to online operations due to heavy rains on Monday and forecasts of further heavy rainfall on September 2.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority in Gurugram, an Orange Alert has been declared, cautioning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on 02-09-2025, after over 100 mm of rain was recorded between 3 pm and 7 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, until 5.30 pm, rainfall measured 18.6 mm at Safdarjung, 30.8 mm at Palam, 48.9 mm at Aya Nagar and 16.2 mm at Lodhi Road. An intense spell of rain at Palam airport reduced visibility to 800 metres at 3 pm on September 1, from 2,500 metres an hour earlier.

Mahesh Palawat, Skymet's vice president (meteorology and climate change), indicated the rain spell, driven by both the monsoon and an unusual western disturbance affecting the weather in the Himalayan states, is expected to continue till September 5. The continuous rain has kept Delhi's temperatures below average, with a maximum of 30.8°C and a minimum of 23.7°C.

