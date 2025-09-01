Delhi Braces for More Rain Amidst Weather Alerts

Intermittent rainfall swept through Delhi on Monday, prompting the weather department to issue warnings for impending moderate to heavy showers in the following days.

In response, Gurugram authorities urged schools and offices to switch to online operations due to heavy rains on Monday and forecasts of further heavy rainfall on September 2.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority in Gurugram, an Orange Alert has been declared, cautioning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on 02-09-2025, after over 100 mm of rain was recorded between 3 pm and 7 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, until 5.30 pm, rainfall measured 18.6 mm at Safdarjung, 30.8 mm at Palam, 48.9 mm at Aya Nagar and 16.2 mm at Lodhi Road. An intense spell of rain at Palam airport reduced visibility to 800 metres at 3 pm on September 1, from 2,500 metres an hour earlier.

Mahesh Palawat, Skymet's vice president (meteorology and climate change), indicated the rain spell, driven by both the monsoon and an unusual western disturbance affecting the weather in the Himalayan states, is expected to continue till September 5. The continuous rain has kept Delhi's temperatures below average, with a maximum of 30.8°C and a minimum of 23.7°C.

(With inputs from agencies.)