Devastation in Himachal: Landslides Claim Lives Amid Torrential Rains

In the past 24 hours, five people, including a man and his daughter, have fallen victim to landslides as heavy rains impact Himachal Pradesh, disrupting daily life and services, according to officials.

With educational institutions shuttered across nine districts and a red alert issued, the state braces for further downpours. Train services on the Shimla-Kalka track remain suspended, while numerous roads, including national highways, are blocked.

Efforts to rescue and relocate affected residents are underway, with the Chief Minister confirming 15,000 stranded pilgrims, of whom 10,000 have been evacuated, as monsoon-induced incidents continue to ravage the region.

