Left Menu

Devastation in Himachal: Landslides Claim Lives Amid Torrential Rains

Torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in deadly landslides claiming five lives, including a man and his daughter. Educational institutions closed, transport disrupted, and a red alert issued. Authorities grapple with cloudbursts and flooding, urging caution and coordinating evacuations as roads and essential services remain blocked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:37 IST
Devastation in Himachal: Landslides Claim Lives Amid Torrential Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the past 24 hours, five people, including a man and his daughter, have fallen victim to landslides as heavy rains impact Himachal Pradesh, disrupting daily life and services, according to officials.

With educational institutions shuttered across nine districts and a red alert issued, the state braces for further downpours. Train services on the Shimla-Kalka track remain suspended, while numerous roads, including national highways, are blocked.

Efforts to rescue and relocate affected residents are underway, with the Chief Minister confirming 15,000 stranded pilgrims, of whom 10,000 have been evacuated, as monsoon-induced incidents continue to ravage the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iga Swiatek Charges into Quarter-Finals: A New Milestone in Grand Slam History

Iga Swiatek Charges into Quarter-Finals: A New Milestone in Grand Slam Histo...

 Global
2
Bessent Calls for Fed Independence Amidst Trump's Criticisms

Bessent Calls for Fed Independence Amidst Trump's Criticisms

 Global
3
24-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Assault on Minor Sparks Police Encounter

24-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Assault on Minor Sparks Police Encounter

 India
4
Showdown at the U.S. Open: Djokovic and Sabalenka Gear Up for Quarterfinals

Showdown at the U.S. Open: Djokovic and Sabalenka Gear Up for Quarterfinals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025