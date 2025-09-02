Left Menu

Yamuna Rising: Delhi on High Alert as Water Surges

The Yamuna river in Delhi has surpassed the danger mark, reaching 205.80 metres, leading to flood threats in low-lying areas. The city government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is prepared for potential evacuations as water levels may hit the evacuation threshold of 206 metres by evening.

Updated: 02-09-2025 08:40 IST
The water level of the Yamuna river surged to 205.80 metres at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge on Tuesday, exceeding the danger mark of 205.33 metres, officials reported. The rising river poses a significant flood risk to the city's low-lying areas.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured on Monday evening that the Delhi government's disaster response teams are on high alert and ready to manage the situation effectively. According to the latest reports, the Yamuna was flowing at Old Yamuna Bridge at 205.68 metres at 6 a.m. after multiple high-volume discharges from key barrages.

As water continues to be released from Haryana, residents living on the Yamuna floodplains have been urged to relocate. By evening, the river is anticipated to hit the evacuation mark of 206 metres, escalating the urgency for protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

