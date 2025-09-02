Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Trigger Mass Evacuations in Rostov Region

Over 300 residents were evacuated from their homes in the Rostov region after a Ukrainian drone attack caused damage to several apartments. An unexploded drone shell was found, prompting the evacuation. The attack resulted in minor injuries to three people and ignited small fires in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 08:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, more than 300 individuals were evacuated from their homes in the Rostov region following a Ukrainian drone attack, according to regional governor Yuri Slyusar. The incident underscores escalating tensions in the area.

An unexploded drone shell was discovered in one of the apartments, leading to the precautionary evacuation of 320 residents. Slyusar communicated these details via the Telegram messaging platform.

The attack also caused damage to multiple apartment buildings and sparked minor fires. Fortunately, injuries were reported to be minor, with three people, including one child, affected. Authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage.

