Ukrainian Drone Strikes Trigger Mass Evacuations in Rostov Region

In a dramatic turn of events, more than 300 individuals were evacuated from their homes in the Rostov region following a Ukrainian drone attack, according to regional governor Yuri Slyusar. The incident underscores escalating tensions in the area.

An unexploded drone shell was discovered in one of the apartments, leading to the precautionary evacuation of 320 residents. Slyusar communicated these details via the Telegram messaging platform.

The attack also caused damage to multiple apartment buildings and sparked minor fires. Fortunately, injuries were reported to be minor, with three people, including one child, affected. Authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage.