La Nina's Impact on Global Weather Patterns: WMO's Latest Forecast

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has announced that La Nina might return from September onwards, potentially impacting weather and climate globally. Although La Nina usually brings cooling effects, global temperatures are expected to stay higher than average.

La Nina, and its opposite phase, El Nino, are part of a climate cycle affecting ocean temperatures and subsequently influencing weather patterns. El Nino weakens the Indian monsoon and can create warmer winters, while La Nina can lead to colder temperatures and stronger monsoons.

According to the WMO, climate phenomena like La Nina are set against a backdrop of human-induced climate change that escalates global temperatures and intensifies extreme weather. Seasonal forecasts are vital tools, significantly benefiting sectors like agriculture and energy, saving lives and resources by enhancing preparedness.

