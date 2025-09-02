Left Menu

La Nina's Impact on Global Weather Patterns: WMO's Latest Forecast

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) forecasts a potential return of La Nina from September, affecting global weather patterns. While La Nina can bring colder, harsher winters and strengthen monsoons, global temperatures remain above average due to human-induced climate change. Seasonal forecasts save lives and economic resources.

Updated: 02-09-2025 10:46 IST
  • India

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has announced that La Nina might return from September onwards, potentially impacting weather and climate globally. Although La Nina usually brings cooling effects, global temperatures are expected to stay higher than average.

La Nina, and its opposite phase, El Nino, are part of a climate cycle affecting ocean temperatures and subsequently influencing weather patterns. El Nino weakens the Indian monsoon and can create warmer winters, while La Nina can lead to colder temperatures and stronger monsoons.

According to the WMO, climate phenomena like La Nina are set against a backdrop of human-induced climate change that escalates global temperatures and intensifies extreme weather. Seasonal forecasts are vital tools, significantly benefiting sectors like agriculture and energy, saving lives and resources by enhancing preparedness.

