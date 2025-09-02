India Leads Global Growth with a Commitment to Multilateral Climate Solutions

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav affirmed India's belief in multilateralism and pledged to combat climate change, even as developed nations falter in their commitments to finance and technology support for developing countries. Speaking at the 20th CII Sustainability Summit, Yadav stressed the disproportionate impact of climate change on developing regions.

Yadav reiterated India's commitment, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes that India seeks to be part of the solution. Developing nations require more financial and technological assistance, unmet for years by wealthy nations, asserted Yadav, despite India's own achievements in national climate contributions.

The minister conveyed that India's growth strategy balances ecology with development, urging industry to champion green technology. Ahead of the UN climate conference in Brazil, Yadav discussed climate finance with COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago, amidst doubts over multilateral climate negotiations post-COP29.

(With inputs from agencies.)