IAEA Opens 2025 Fellowship Cycle to Support Women in Nuclear Careers

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has officially opened applications for the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme (MSCFP), inviting women worldwide to apply for master’s degree support in nuclear-related fields. Applications for the latest cycle close on 31 October 2025.

A Programme Inspired by a Pioneer

Launched in 2020 by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, the programme is named after Marie Sklodowska-Curie, the trailblazing physicist and two-time Nobel laureate whose pioneering work in radioactivity continues to inspire generations. Its aim is to address gender imbalances in the nuclear workforce by empowering women to pursue studies and careers in the sector.

Since its inception, the MSCFP has attracted over 3,000 applications and supported 760 women from 129 countries, enabling them to study nuclear-related subjects at leading universities across 76 host countries.

Fields of Study and Global Reach

The programme covers a wide spectrum of nuclear disciplines, including:

Nuclear science and its applications (e.g., radiopharmacy, radiotherapy, agriculture, and industry).

Nuclear energy and related engineering disciplines.

Nuclear safety, security, safeguards, and non-proliferation.

Nuclear law, an emerging field ensuring compliance with international frameworks.

This breadth of coverage ensures that fellows are prepared to contribute across multiple sectors where nuclear technology plays a critical role — from healthcare to climate action and energy security.

Financial Support and Internships

Successful fellows receive financial assistance to cover tuition fees and living expenses. In addition, the programme places participants in internships with the IAEA itself or with partner institutions, such as IAEA Collaborating Centres and research facilities. These placements provide practical, hands-on experience and enhance career readiness.

Networking opportunities also play a vital role, with fellows joining alumni communities, technical workshops, and IAEA schools. This ensures they gain access not only to academic expertise but also to a global network of peers and mentors.

Transformative Impact: Fellows’ Experiences

The fellowship has already shaped the careers of hundreds of women worldwide.

Gabryele Moreira (Brazil) : While interning at the Camargo Cancer Center , she contributed to developing new brachytherapy applicators, directly improving cancer treatment in her country. Today, she continues her research on intracavitary brachytherapy at the University of São Paulo.

Oceane Van Geluwe (Belgium) : The fellowship launched her career as a junior nuclear project engineer , where she now works on the long-term operation of nuclear power plants, focusing on safety compliance and aging equipment.

Itfa Khurshid (Pakistan): Currently interning with the IAEA’s Division of Nuclear Security in Vienna, she supports communications and outreach. She credits the MSCFP for expanding her leadership skills and opening pathways in nuclear diplomacy.

Building a More Inclusive Workforce

Director General Grossi has often emphasized the urgency of building a more inclusive nuclear sector, noting that women remain underrepresented in both scientific and policy-making roles. The MSCFP is designed to change that narrative by empowering the next generation of female scientists, engineers, and policy experts.

Graduates of the programme pursue diverse career paths: some continue with doctoral research, while others join international agencies, national nuclear institutions, or private industry. Collectively, they form a growing network of women leaders reshaping the nuclear field.

Partner Contributions and Support

The fellowship is funded through voluntary contributions from IAEA Member States and institutional partners. Donors provide financial support for tuition, stipends, and living expenses, while host institutions offer vital training opportunities through internships and lab-based learning.

The IAEA continues to expand its network of academic and institutional partners, ensuring that fellows gain exposure to a wide variety of nuclear applications. Partners are also encouraged to provide extrabudgetary contributions or in-kind support to strengthen the programme’s impact.

Complementary Opportunities

While the MSCFP focuses on master’s level studies, the IAEA also offers opportunities for women at other career stages. The Lise Meitner Programme provides leadership and career development training for early- and mid-career women professionals in the nuclear field, complementing the MSCFP’s academic focus.

Looking Ahead

Applications for the 2025 cycle are open until 31 October 2025. By investing in women’s education and professional development, the IAEA is not only honoring Marie Curie’s legacy but also building a diverse, skilled, and resilient global nuclear workforce equipped to tackle the challenges of energy, health, security, and sustainable development.