Karnataka's Strategic Transformation: New Corporations for Greater Bengaluru

Karnataka's government enacted the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act of 2024, establishing five new city municipal corporations to replace the existing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. The new entities aim to streamline governance, with senior officers as commissioners, under the Greater Bengaluru Authority led by the chief minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:15 IST
The Karnataka government has officially set in motion a transformative change by notifying the formation of five new city municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024. This legislation was passed during the state legislature's budget session, signaling a significant shift in how Bengaluru's vast urban expanse will be governed.

The newly constituted corporations are Bengaluru West City Corporation, Bengaluru South City Corporation, Bengaluru North City Corporation, Bengaluru East City Corporation, and Bengaluru Central City Corporation. These entities will replace the existing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), marking an end to its role as the city's municipal body. In a crucial update, the notification clearly delineates the boundaries of each corporation, laying the groundwork for their operational jurisdictions.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar indicated a strategic appointment strategy for these corporations. Senior officers with a wealth of administrative experience are slated to take on commissioner roles, ensuring adept leadership. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will helm this initiative, with the chief minister as the ex officio chairperson and the Bengaluru development minister as the ex officio vice-chairperson, reinforcing the governance structure.

