Left Menu

Regulatory Retreat: Trump's Softer Banking Supervision

Under the Trump administration, U.S. bank regulators are adopting a more lenient approach, including pulling back on bank examinations and using fewer formal disciplinary notices. This shift is intended to focus on lenders' financial stability but has drawn criticism for neglecting broader risks. Regulatory reforms are ongoing amid staff reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:06 IST
Regulatory Retreat: Trump's Softer Banking Supervision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. bank regulators are scaling back the intensity of some examinations and reducing reliance on formal disciplinary notices, signaling a regulatory shift under President Donald Trump. Executives in the industry confirm that regulatory bodies, including the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve, are easing measures on non-core banking issues, such as reputational risk and diversity.

The softer regulatory stance includes limiting examination scopes and opting for informal guidance over official notices. This is part of a broader strategy to focus on key financial metrics of safety and soundness. While officials aim for a risk-based approach, personnel cutbacks due to a hiring freeze have also contributed to the scaling back.

Critics, including Democrats and regulatory experts, advocate for a comprehensive supervision strategy, pointing to recent banking failures as evidence of insufficient oversight. Despite Trump's push for reform, transparent details on the changes remain sparse as regulators adjust their approaches, emphasizing financial risks over broader social and governance matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

 India
2
Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Dilemma: Striking a Balance

Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Dilemma: Striking a Balance

 India
4
Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for getting registered in voter lists from two constituencies.

Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for gettin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025