Gurugram's Monsoon Mayhem: Dams Damaged, Traffic Tied

Gurugram faces severe waterlogging due to relentless rain, leading to dam damage and traffic chaos. Key infrastructure, including the Aravali dam, succumbs to water pressure, risking floods. Residents face disruptions in daily life as roads and homes suffer damages, prompting safety evacuations and a shift to remote work and online classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Continuous rain over 48 hours has left Gurugram battling significant waterlogging, bringing the city to a near standstill. Traffic chaos has disrupted residents' daily routines, with key infrastructure like the Aravali dam near Kadarpur village suffering severe damage due to the intense rain.

The collapse of the dam led to several feet of water flooding nearby villages, creating potential flood-like conditions. In Ullawas village, the construction of a building's basement was affected, causing cracks in nearby homes and prompting safety evacuations.

Despite reduced traffic on Tuesday due to residents and employees working from home, waterlogged roads continued to hamper movement, leading to the shutdown of crucial underpasses. Efforts by the local administration and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram are underway, utilizing pumps and all available resources to drain the affected areas.

