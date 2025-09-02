Left Menu

Cyclonic Alert: Andaman & Nicobar Braces for Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast predicting thunderstorms with gusty winds in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to a cyclonic circulation. Authorities have advised tourists, locals, and fishermen to avoid the sea. Shipping schedules are disrupted as precautionary measures are implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:17 IST
Cyclonic Alert: Andaman & Nicobar Braces for Thunderstorms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. In response, tourists, locals, and fishermen are being advised to steer clear of the sea for their safety.

Authorities have acted swiftly by deferring the sailing schedule of the 'Nalanda' vessel, originally set to depart for Campbell Bay. This precaution aims to mitigate any risks posed by the adverse weather conditions, with inter-island services potentially facing further disruptions.

Squally weather, characterized by winds reaching 35-45 kmph with possible gusts up to 55 kmph, is expected to persist. These conditions may lead to rough seas, prompting warnings of potential suspensions or delays across various local ferry services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alex Noren: Europe's Surprise Vice Captain for Ryder Cup

Alex Noren: Europe's Surprise Vice Captain for Ryder Cup

 United Kingdom
2
Shifting Dynamics: The Trump Administration's Moves Across Multiple Fronts

Shifting Dynamics: The Trump Administration's Moves Across Multiple Fronts

 Global
3
Health Giants Strike Billion-Dollar Deals Amidst Regulatory Turmoil

Health Giants Strike Billion-Dollar Deals Amidst Regulatory Turmoil

 Global
4
Justice Denied: Umar Khalid's Struggle for Bail Continues

Justice Denied: Umar Khalid's Struggle for Bail Continues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025