Cyclonic Alert: Andaman & Nicobar Braces for Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. In response, tourists, locals, and fishermen are being advised to steer clear of the sea for their safety.

Authorities have acted swiftly by deferring the sailing schedule of the 'Nalanda' vessel, originally set to depart for Campbell Bay. This precaution aims to mitigate any risks posed by the adverse weather conditions, with inter-island services potentially facing further disruptions.

Squally weather, characterized by winds reaching 35-45 kmph with possible gusts up to 55 kmph, is expected to persist. These conditions may lead to rough seas, prompting warnings of potential suspensions or delays across various local ferry services.

