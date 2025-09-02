Left Menu

Experts Challenge Trump Energy Department’s Climate Assessment

Over 85 climate scientists have criticized the Trump Energy Department's climate assessment for lacking scientific integrity. The document, presented by Energy Secretary Chris Wright's Climate Working Group, diverges from mainstream climate research and has been accused of promoting a biased perspective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than 85 leading climate scientists have publicly questioned the validity of a recent climate assessment issued by the Trump Energy Department. The group asserts that the report, which advocates for the rollback of federal greenhouse gas regulations, falls short of established scientific integrity standards.

The critique came after a comprehensive review led by Andrew Dessler of Texas A&M and Robert Kopp of Rutgers University, consisting of over 400 pages. The scientists claim that the report, developed by a small panel selected by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, inadequately represents current scientific consensus on climate change, instead favoring a particular narrative.

The Energy Department's approach has drawn criticism for relying on contested studies and eschewing a rigorous peer-review process. In comparison, the IPCC and U.S. National Climate Assessment reports involve extensive collaboration and review, highlighting the ongoing global threat of climate change. The department's report has already spurred over 2,000 comments as the deadline for public feedback closed.

