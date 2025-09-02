IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Arunachal Pradesh: Stay Prepared

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for West Kameng district, predicting intense showers at isolated locations by September 3. Residents in Arunachal Pradesh are advised to adhere to State Disaster Management Authority guidelines to minimize risks associated with adverse weather conditions, including landslides, flash floods, and traffic hindrances.

On Tuesday, an orange alert was announced for West Kameng, indicating residents should 'be prepared'. Meanwhile, scattered to fairly widespread rain is anticipated in Changlang, Namsai, Tirap, and Longding districts, with lighter showers in Upper Siang, Anjaw, Dibang Valley, and Shi-Yomi. Central districts like Kamle, Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri, and Papum Pare can expect mild conditions.

As of September 3, showers are likely to expand, impacting regions like East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, and others. The IMD's forecast for September 4 shows possible heavy rainfall in East Kameng and other districts under a 'be aware' yellow alert, with thunderstorms and lightning expected. Continued vigilance is urged for waterlogging and landslide risks.

