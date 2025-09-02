Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Directs Swift Action in Rain-Hit Haridwar

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited rain-affected Haridwar, pledging full support to victims. He urged officials to expedite relief and rehabilitation efforts, ensuring safety, accommodation, and healthcare. Dhami stressed the need for efficient rescue operations and assured that all possible assistance would be provided to impacted families.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took firsthand stock of the rain-battered areas in Haridwar district, driving through submerged fields and damaged roads to assess the situation. Haridwar, along with other districts, has faced severe rain damage recently.

During his visit, Dhami interacted with affected families, probing their needs and promising comprehensive support. Accompanied by Roorkee BJP MLA Pradeep Batra, Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, and Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal, Dhami instructed officials to expedite relief and rehabilitation efforts, emphasizing the need for safety, housing, food, and healthcare. He sternly warned against negligence in relief operations.

Expressing solidarity with the victims, Dhami assured priority for rescue operations and maximum government assistance. He called for setting up relief camps with essential supplies and prompt evaluation of crop damage for compensation. He also prioritized medical care, urging the establishment of health camps to cater to immediate needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

