Odisha Deluge: Heavy Showers Cause Chaos in State

Odisha is grappling with severe rainfall due to a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rain has led to urban flash floods in multiple districts, causing significant disruptions. Authorities have issued warnings, and normal life remains disrupted amid ongoing weather challenges.

Odisha has been engulfed in chaos as heavy showers persisted overnight, resulting from a newly formed low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD forecasts continued rainfall for the next four days, urging caution as rough seas are expected along the Odisha coast. Fishermen have been advised against venturing out till September 3. The latest low-pressure system marks the third such incident within 20 days, causing widespread downpours across the region.

Heavy rain in the state capital Bhubaneswar has resulted in road closures and severe traffic congestion. Additionally, urban flash floods have affected Balasore, Patnagarh, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar, with rainwater flooding district headquarter hospitals and local businesses facing challenges. Landslides and submerged roads have further disrupted connectivity, although authorities report no major river flood threats. Precautionary alerts are in place as weather continues to challenge normalcy.

