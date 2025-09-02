Left Menu

Yamuna River's Rising Tide: An In-Depth Look

The water level of the Yamuna River in New Delhi is projected to reach 206.90 metres by Wednesday morning. Rising levels have led to evacuations and traffic suspensions, primarily due to water discharge from upstream barrages. Authorities are on alert as the river surpassed the evacuation mark earlier.

Updated: 02-09-2025 22:34 IST
The Ministry of Jal Shakti has forecasted that the Yamuna River's water level in New Delhi is set to rise to 206.90 metres by 7 am Wednesday. As of 9 pm Tuesday, the river's level stood at 206.36 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, indicating a continuing upward trend.

The escalation in water levels prompted district authorities to evacuate residents from low-lying areas and suspend traffic on the Old Railway Bridge. This rise is attributed to significant discharges from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages, which release their waters approximately every hour.

According to the Central Flood Control Room, the river received a discharge of 176,000 cusecs from the Hathnikund Barrage and 93,260 cusecs from the Wazirabad Barrage. Typically, the water takes around 48 to 50 hours to travel to Delhi, signaling a potential for further increases in water levels.

