Leopard Poaching Ring Uncovered: Nine Arrests in Odisha Forest

The Odisha Forest Department has intensified its investigation into the illegal poaching of a leopard. Two additional persons have been arrested in Gajapati district, bringing the total to nine, including a retired police officer. Seized items, suspected to be linked to the poaching, are undergoing DNA profiling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Forest Department has escalated its investigation into the illegal poaching of a leopard, arresting two more individuals in Gajapati district, an official announced on Tuesday.

Leopard skin was confiscated by forest officials on Sunday from Gundurubadi, within Jagannath Prasad range in Ganjam district's Ghumusar North division. This raises the total number of arrests to nine, including a former police officer, according to the official.

Following the accused's statements, a special team targeted the residence of Khetriya Mallick (45) in Gochhaguda, who was among the seven arrested on Sunday. On Monday, officers apprehended Sukhadev Mallick (25) and Lulu Mallick (29) during a search in Gochhaguda village, seizing four leopard teeth, single-shot firearms, animal traps, and a blood-stained sickle. The seized items, particularly the teeth and hide, are believed to be connected to the poached leopard.

According to officials, the animal organs will undergo DNA profiling at the Center for Wildlife, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar, to confirm their origin. Preliminary evidence suggests the leopard was killed around a month ago, detailed Himansu Sekhar Mohanty, DFO of Ghumusar North division. The investigation continues, with additional arrests anticipated as the seized evidence undergoes meticulous examination.

