Kilauea Erupts Again: Spectacular Lava Displays Light Up the Sky

Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupted again, sending lava 330 feet into the air from its summit crater. This marks the 32nd time since December that it has erupted, with all lava remaining within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The eruption began shortly after midnight from various vents.

The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has erupted once more, dramatically launching lava streams 330 feet skyward from its summit crater. This is the volcano's 32nd eruption since December, captivating spectators and scientists alike.

Currently, all the molten rock remains contained within the summit crater, located inside the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The latest volcanic activity began shortly after midnight as lava started flowing from the north vent in Halemaumau Crater. By 6:35 a.m., the vent was vigorously spewing lava fountains.

As the morning unfolded, the eruptions became more pronounced with additional lava flows emerging from the crater's south vent and a third intermediary vent. Kilauea, recognized as one of the world's most active volcanoes, is situated on Hawaii Island, approximately 320 kilometers away from Honolulu on the island of Oahu.

