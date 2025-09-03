Yamuna River Threatens Delhi: Rising Waters Prompt Evacuation

The Yamuna River in Delhi is posing a significant threat as its water level climbs, reaching 206.83 meters at the Old Railway Bridge as of 8 am Wednesday. Concerned officials indicate that the river is expected to rise further, prompting the issuance of a flood warning.

Authorities predict that by September 3, 2025, the water could rise to 206.90 meters, leading to mass evacuations in vulnerable areas. The Old Railway Bridge has already been closed for traffic to ensure public safety.

The surge is attributed to substantial water discharges from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages. As 1.62 lakh cusecs from Hathnikund and 1.38 lakh from Wazirabad were released, officials from the Central Flood Control Room are keeping a close watch on the situation. They've assured continuous monitoring and response as the forecast indicates further increases.