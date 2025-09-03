Left Menu

Yamuna Floods: Rising Waters Force Mass Evacuation

Over 7,500 residents have been evacuated from flood-prone areas around the Yamuna river in Delhi due to rising water levels. Authorities established relief camps across 25 locations. The flooding, caused by significant water release from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages, led to the Old Railway Bridge's closure.

Updated: 03-09-2025 13:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the swelling Yamuna river, over 7,500 people have been evacuated from the low-lying areas in Delhi as the water level soared to 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge by early afternoon on Wednesday. Officials took swift action to ensure the safety of affected residents.

Evacuees are being accommodated in 25 relief camp locations spread across different districts, including east, north, southeast, northeast, and central Delhi. These shelters encompass a variety of settings such as tents and schools, providing temporary refuge for those displaced by the flood.

The rapid rise in the river's level is attributed to the substantial discharge of water from both the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages. With water levels continuing to climb, authorities have forecast further flooding, prompting the closure of the Old Railway Bridge to traffic as a precautionary measure.

