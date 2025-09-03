Yamuna Floods: Rising Waters Force Mass Evacuation

In response to the swelling Yamuna river, over 7,500 people have been evacuated from the low-lying areas in Delhi as the water level soared to 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge by early afternoon on Wednesday. Officials took swift action to ensure the safety of affected residents.

Evacuees are being accommodated in 25 relief camp locations spread across different districts, including east, north, southeast, northeast, and central Delhi. These shelters encompass a variety of settings such as tents and schools, providing temporary refuge for those displaced by the flood.

The rapid rise in the river's level is attributed to the substantial discharge of water from both the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages. With water levels continuing to climb, authorities have forecast further flooding, prompting the closure of the Old Railway Bridge to traffic as a precautionary measure.