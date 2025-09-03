Sharp Decline in Chinese Stocks Following Military Parade
Chinese stocks experienced their largest drop in a week, led by a significant decline in the defense sector after a major military parade. The Shanghai Composite index fell by 1.2%, marking its steepest single-day loss since late August. Despite a survey indicating robust growth in China's services sector, investor sentiment remains divided, and market volatility is expected to rise.
On Wednesday, Chinese stocks saw their most significant decline in a week, driven largely by a downturn in the defense sector as investors opted to secure profits following the grand military parade. The Shanghai Composite index fell by 1.2%, resulting in its largest single-day loss since August 27.
The blue-chip CSI300 index decreased by 0.7%, having hit a new 3-1/2-year peak in the prior session. The defense sector and shares tied to the military were among the greatest losers, plunging 6.1% and 6.8%, respectively.
President Xi Jinping hosted China's largest military parade to commemorate 80 years since World War II's end, showcasing advanced military devices, including missiles and drones. Meanwhile, despite a private-sector survey showing that China's services activity grew at the fastest pace in 15 months, the markets paid little attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
