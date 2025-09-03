Pope Leo Champions Climate Action with New Vatican Training Centre

Pope Leo is set to inaugurate an innovative ecological training centre, 'Borgo Laudato Si', in the picturesque Italian landscape of Castel Gandolfo. The Vatican's bold initiative aims to inspire global leaders to tackle climate change issues, showcasing the smallest city-state's commitment to environmental responsibility.

The sprawling 55-hectare centre blends vocational training with educational actions, offering local children and visitors insight into organic farming and sustainability. Spearheading this mission, U.S. priest Rev. Manuel Dorantes highlights the effort as a model for larger nations to emulate.

The new establishment pays homage to the green legacy of Pope Francis and includes a greenhouse inspired by St. Peter's Square's colonnade. It will also offer visitors access to organic agricultural products grown on-site, reinforcing the center's practical and educational mission.