Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

Hurricane Lorena intensifies off Mexico's Pacific Coast, prompting storm warnings for Baja California Sur. It's expected to bring heavy rain and life-threatening floods to the region, including Cabo San Lucas. Rapid strengthening is forecasted, but it may weaken to a tropical storm by Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hurricane Lorena has intensified off Mexico's Pacific Coast, boasting sustained winds of 120 kph (75 mph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Wednesday.

The Mexican government has responded by issuing new storm warnings and watches, particularly for Baja California Sur, home to popular tourist spots like Los Cabos. The NHC warns that Lorena will likely cause heavy rain throughout the Baja California peninsula, posing significant risks of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides. Areas with higher terrain are particularly at risk.

Despite the current intensification, the NHC forecasts that Lorena will weaken by Thursday, potentially reverting to a tropical storm by Friday. As of the latest update, Lorena was positioned 195 kilometers (120 miles) off Cabo San Lucas, progressing northwards at 22 kilometers per hour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

