Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

Hurricane Lorena has intensified off Mexico's Pacific Coast, boasting sustained winds of 120 kph (75 mph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Wednesday.

The Mexican government has responded by issuing new storm warnings and watches, particularly for Baja California Sur, home to popular tourist spots like Los Cabos. The NHC warns that Lorena will likely cause heavy rain throughout the Baja California peninsula, posing significant risks of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides. Areas with higher terrain are particularly at risk.

Despite the current intensification, the NHC forecasts that Lorena will weaken by Thursday, potentially reverting to a tropical storm by Friday. As of the latest update, Lorena was positioned 195 kilometers (120 miles) off Cabo San Lucas, progressing northwards at 22 kilometers per hour.

