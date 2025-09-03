Left Menu

China's Unveiled Arsenal: A Parade of Power

China showcased its advanced military capabilities with a display of laser weapons, nuclear missiles, and drones during a massive parade. Highlights included the debut of the LY-1 laser weapon and the DF-5C missile, underscoring China's growing strategic deterrence and advancements in military technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Wednesday, China marked a significant moment in military history by unveiling an array of sophisticated weaponry during a grand parade. Key highlights were the introduction of laser weapons, formidable nuclear ballistic missiles, and state-of-the-art underwater drones, illustrating China's robust military prowess.

Among the parade's focal points was the first appearance of the formidable LY-1 laser weapon, hailed by defence experts as a game-changer in maritime warfare. Mounted on a truck, it promises enhanced capabilities in disabling enemy sensors, reinforcing China's strategic edge.

In the realm of missile technology, China revealed the DF-5C, a liquid-fueled intercontinental nuclear missile capable of global reach. This advancement is complemented by the unveiling of various new combat aircraft models, symbolizing a formidable air-based component in China's strategic arsenal.

