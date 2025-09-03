Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Debt Concerns and Political Uncertainty

On Wednesday, euro zone long-dated bond yields experienced volatility, hovering close to multi-year highs as investors expressed concerns over government debt sustainability. This unease coincides with a seasonally high debt supply period.

Germany's 30-year bond yield reached a 14-year peak at 3.4340% before a slight decrease to 3.3979%. Despite a steady start to the session, a brief increase in the U.S. 30-year Treasury yield to 5% exerted pressure, which eventually relaxed as U.S. long-term yields retraced.

France and Italy's bond yields mirrored Germany's erratic movements, decreasing to 4.49% and 4.65%, respectively. The advent of heavy bond supply from Germany, Japan, and the U.S., along with political uncertainties in France and Japan, adds to investor apprehension. These dynamics will be crucial in determining the trajectory of euro zone bond yields in the coming months.