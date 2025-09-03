Left Menu

Tragic Boulder Collapse Strikes Bus in Shimla

A horrific incident on National Highway 5 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, led to the death of two women and injured fifteen others after boulders rolled onto a private bus. The victims, including Laxmi Virani, were transported to Khaneri hospital for treatment, while one woman remains unidentified.

Updated: 03-09-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:15 IST
A tragic accident unfolded in Shimla's Kumarsein area when boulders struck a private bus on National Highway 5, killing two women and injuring fifteen others.

The police have identified one victim as Laxmi Virani, with another woman's identity still pending confirmation. The injured are being treated at Khaneri hospital.

This distressing event underscores the ongoing risks posed by natural occurrences in the region, prompting a re-evaluation of safety measures on the Hindustan-Tibet road.

