Tragic Boulder Collapse Strikes Bus in Shimla

A tragic accident unfolded in Shimla's Kumarsein area when boulders struck a private bus on National Highway 5, killing two women and injuring fifteen others.

The police have identified one victim as Laxmi Virani, with another woman's identity still pending confirmation. The injured are being treated at Khaneri hospital.

This distressing event underscores the ongoing risks posed by natural occurrences in the region, prompting a re-evaluation of safety measures on the Hindustan-Tibet road.