Left Menu

Relentless Rains Devastate Pilibhit: Rising Floods Threaten Lives and Livelihoods

In Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, continuous rains have led to floods, affecting tehsils like Purunpur and Kalinagar. With key roads submerged and villages marooned, crops face massive damage. The administration has set up community kitchens and relief efforts are underway as officials work tirelessly to aid those impacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:01 IST
Relentless Rains Devastate Pilibhit: Rising Floods Threaten Lives and Livelihoods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Pilibhit district, Uttar Pradesh, unremitting rains have exacerbated the flooding crisis as the Deoha and Sharda rivers overflow, inundating Purunpur, Kalinagar, and Bisalpur tehsils. The rising waters have caused significant crop damage and disrupted traffic on crucial routes.

Several villages are isolated, and the roads linking Pilibhit to Bareilly and Bisalpur are submerged under several feet of water. The district magistrate has initiated relief measures, including setting up community kitchens at primary schools to provide meals to the flood-affected population.

Efforts are underway to deliver essential supplies using boats, and barricades have been erected to control traffic. Local officials and rescue teams are on high alert, working around the clock to support affected residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
2
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India
3
Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

 Global
4
Drugmakers Boost U.S. Manufacturing Amid Tariff Threats

Drugmakers Boost U.S. Manufacturing Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025