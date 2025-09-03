Relentless Rains Devastate Pilibhit: Rising Floods Threaten Lives and Livelihoods

In Pilibhit district, Uttar Pradesh, unremitting rains have exacerbated the flooding crisis as the Deoha and Sharda rivers overflow, inundating Purunpur, Kalinagar, and Bisalpur tehsils. The rising waters have caused significant crop damage and disrupted traffic on crucial routes.

Several villages are isolated, and the roads linking Pilibhit to Bareilly and Bisalpur are submerged under several feet of water. The district magistrate has initiated relief measures, including setting up community kitchens at primary schools to provide meals to the flood-affected population.

Efforts are underway to deliver essential supplies using boats, and barricades have been erected to control traffic. Local officials and rescue teams are on high alert, working around the clock to support affected residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)