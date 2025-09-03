Jammu's Resilience: Shelters and Safety Amid Severe Rains
Over 4,000 people in Jammu were evacuated to over 90 shelter camps due to heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides causing havoc in the region. Relief efforts are ongoing as rains slow down and water levels recede, with authorities and agencies working closely to ensure the safety of affected residents.
- Country:
- India
A crisis triggered by incessant rains, flash floods, and landslides led to the evacuation of over 4,000 people in Jammu. Authorities have arranged shelter for these residents, many rescued from vulnerable areas experiencing severe weather.
Relentless rainfall across Jammu spurred a cascade of natural disasters, displacing thousands. Makeshift shelters throughout the region house those evacuated, with ongoing efforts to provide essentials and restore access to isolated areas.
In a coordinated response, police and disaster response teams intensified rescue operations. In Udhampur and other affected districts, the focus remains on safety and support, yet most evacuees remain under temporary protection as conditions gradually improve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
