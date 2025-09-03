Deluge in Punjab: Unyielding Rains Worsen Flood Crisis

The flood disaster in Punjab has escalated with the death toll climbing to 37 and vast farmlands submerged. The state is grappling with its most severe deluge since 1988, affecting over 23 districts and damaging crops over 1.75 lakh hectares.

Relief operations are in full swing with financial aid being disbursed swiftly. The Punjab government has allocated Rs 71 crore for immediate relief, while political leaders, including Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, will tour the affected areas to assess damage and oversee relief distribution.

The incessant downpours have triggered alerts for districts such as Rupnagar and Patiala, with schools and colleges ordered closed. The rising water levels in rivers and dams continue to threaten more communities, prompting evacuation advisories. Authorities continue evacuation and aid efforts as the region shows no immediate signs of relief from the relentless rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)