Left Menu

Deluge in Punjab: Unyielding Rains Worsen Flood Crisis

A severe flood situation in Punjab has resulted in 37 deaths and extensive crop damage across 1.75 lakh hectares. The government has initiated relief efforts, and Union Ministers and AAP leaders are set to assess the damage. Rising water levels continue to pose a threat in various districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:27 IST
Deluge in Punjab: Unyielding Rains Worsen Flood Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The flood disaster in Punjab has escalated with the death toll climbing to 37 and vast farmlands submerged. The state is grappling with its most severe deluge since 1988, affecting over 23 districts and damaging crops over 1.75 lakh hectares.

Relief operations are in full swing with financial aid being disbursed swiftly. The Punjab government has allocated Rs 71 crore for immediate relief, while political leaders, including Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, will tour the affected areas to assess damage and oversee relief distribution.

The incessant downpours have triggered alerts for districts such as Rupnagar and Patiala, with schools and colleges ordered closed. The rising water levels in rivers and dams continue to threaten more communities, prompting evacuation advisories. Authorities continue evacuation and aid efforts as the region shows no immediate signs of relief from the relentless rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
2
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India
3
Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

 Global
4
Drugmakers Boost U.S. Manufacturing Amid Tariff Threats

Drugmakers Boost U.S. Manufacturing Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025