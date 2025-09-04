Tragedy on the Niger: Overcrowding and Safety Failures Lead to Disaster

A tragic incident unfolded in Nigeria's north-central Niger State as a boat carrying over 100 passengers capsized, leading to at least 60 fatalities. Local officials reported that the boat departed from Tungan Sule and was en route to Dugga for a condolence visit when it met its unfortunate fate.

The vessel struck a submerged tree stump near the Gausawa community in Borgu Local Government Area, resulting in the accident. Abdullahi Baba Ara, chair of the local government area, warned that the casualty figures could rise further, while rescue teams continue their efforts to locate missing individuals.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency identified overloading and a collision with a tree stump as the primary causes of the tragedy. Boat accidents frequently occur in Nigeria during the rainy season due to lax safety protocols, overcrowding, and poorly maintained vessels.

(With inputs from agencies.)