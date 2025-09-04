Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management
Kochi has secured Rs 222 crore from the National Disaster Management Authority for flood risk management. With Rs 200 crore from the Center and Rs 22 crore from the State, the funds aim to curb flooding and climate-related challenges, featuring the creation of a Drainage Master Plan.
Kochi, a coastal city in Kerala, has been selected for inclusion in the National Disaster Management Authority's Flood Risk Management Programme under the union government.
According to Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar, this initiative is a significant advancement in the city's ongoing flood mitigation efforts, highlighting an allocation of Rs 222 crore for crucial infrastructural improvements.
The financial package, sourced from both the Centre and the state, is supported by Rs 200 crore from the Centre and Rs 22 crore from the state government. It encompasses funds for creating a comprehensive Drainage Master Plan to address severe flooding issues. Mayor Kumar extended gratitude to the authorities for backing this pivotal project.
