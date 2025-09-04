Delhi Battles River Fury: Yamuna Flooding Disrupts City Life

In Delhi, the Yamuna River's swelling waters have become a source of distress, with floodwaters reaching critical sites and affecting daily life across the city. The Old Railway Bridge, a vital observation point, recorded a consistent water level of 207.46 metres, raising concerns about further inundation.

Many areas, including the Delhi Secretariat and various cultural locations like the Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir, have witnessed rising waters. The compounded effect of incessant rains and river flooding has resulted in severe traffic congestion and significant waterlogging, hampering the city's normal operations.

Efforts are under way to manage the crisis, with over 8,000 residents relocated to emergency shelters. Despite the extensive nature of the flooding, authorities assure the public of ongoing vigilance, urging calm as they work to address both immediate impacts and long-term remedies.