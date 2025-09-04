Rains Worsen Flooded Punjab and Haryana: Death Toll Rises

Heavy rainfall has intensified the flood crisis in Punjab and Haryana, pushing the death toll to 37 while devastating crops over 1.75 lakh hectares in 23 districts. The latest downpour recorded 20.4 mm in Chandigarh within a span of 24 hours ending at 8:30 am Thursday.

Reports show significant rainfall in other districts, including 18 mm in Mohali and 76 mm in Panchkula, exacerbating rising river levels. A high discharge of 3,29,313 cusec was observed at the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, marking the highest of this monsoon season.

In response, the National Disaster Response Force and local authorities have ramped up relief efforts. All educational institutions in Punjab remain closed until September 7, while Haryana's ministers conduct emergency meetings to strategize immediate water drainage solutions and ensure stable water supply.