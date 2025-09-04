Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Amid Uttarakhand Landslides: Forest Officer Swept Away

A forest officer, Devendra Singh, died after being swept away by an overflowing drain amid landslides blocking roads in Uttarakhand. Heavy rains halted drainage improvement efforts, and multiple highways remain blocked. Pilgrimages have been canceled due to inclement weather and landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:55 IST
Tragedy Strikes Amid Uttarakhand Landslides: Forest Officer Swept Away
tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

A forest officer in Uttarakhand's Nainital district has tragically died after being swept away by an overflowing drain. This incident has occurred amidst ongoing landslides and road blockages in the region due to heavy rains. Authorities confirmed the officer was Devendra Singh, 35, working in the Betalghat forest range.

The disaster unfolded on Wednesday evening when Singh was caught in the Dhaniyakot drain in the Kainchidham area. Despite rescue efforts by the State Disaster Response Force, police, and the revenue department, Singh's body was recovered early Thursday. Authorities are addressing the continued impact of landslides and inclement weather affecting the region.

Landslides have resulted in the blockage of 54 roads, including national highways. Additionally, heavy rains and debris have hindered efforts to improve drainage systems, raising water levels in key areas and prompting the closure of important routes. The state government has suspended pilgrimages to key religious sites until September 5 due to ongoing inclement conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currys Sales Surge Amid UK's Hot Summer; FTSE 100 Rises

Currys Sales Surge Amid UK's Hot Summer; FTSE 100 Rises

 Global
2
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand

 India
3
Record-Breaking Birth: Baby Boy Weighs 5.2 kg at Madhya Pradesh Hospital

Record-Breaking Birth: Baby Boy Weighs 5.2 kg at Madhya Pradesh Hospital

 India
4
Uttarakhand Seeks Rs 5702.15 Crore Relief from Centre for Monsoon Damage

Uttarakhand Seeks Rs 5702.15 Crore Relief from Centre for Monsoon Damage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025