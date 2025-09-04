Tragedy Strikes Amid Uttarakhand Landslides: Forest Officer Swept Away

A forest officer in Uttarakhand's Nainital district has tragically died after being swept away by an overflowing drain. This incident has occurred amidst ongoing landslides and road blockages in the region due to heavy rains. Authorities confirmed the officer was Devendra Singh, 35, working in the Betalghat forest range.

The disaster unfolded on Wednesday evening when Singh was caught in the Dhaniyakot drain in the Kainchidham area. Despite rescue efforts by the State Disaster Response Force, police, and the revenue department, Singh's body was recovered early Thursday. Authorities are addressing the continued impact of landslides and inclement weather affecting the region.

Landslides have resulted in the blockage of 54 roads, including national highways. Additionally, heavy rains and debris have hindered efforts to improve drainage systems, raising water levels in key areas and prompting the closure of important routes. The state government has suspended pilgrimages to key religious sites until September 5 due to ongoing inclement conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)