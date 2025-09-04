VVCMC Launches Aggressive Demolition Drive Post-Building Collapse Tragedy

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has embarked on a decisive mission to dismantle 141 unauthorized buildings, following the fatal collapse of an illegal structure in Virar, which claimed the lives of 17 individuals. An official confirmed the start of the demolition drive on September 8, after the conclusion of the Ganesh festival.

A 50-member squad, bolstered by contracted engineers, has been formed to execute this massive operation. Ten teams, each comprising five members, will be mobilized to ensure the swift removal of these hazardous structures, as stated by the official on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred on August 27 when the rear of the Ramabai Apartments, a 4-storey building in Virar, gave way. The builder responsible for its construction has since been taken into custody. This decisive action by VVCMC marks a staunch commitment to urban safety and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)