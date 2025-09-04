Left Menu

Flood Alert: Stay Away from Yamuna's Dangerously High Waters

Authorities warn against recreational activities on the Yamuna River, which is above the danger level. Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to move to safety. An emergency helpline is available for rescue operations.

New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:40 IST
The Yamuna River continues to pose a serious threat as it flows above the danger mark, prompting authorities to issue stern warnings against any recreational activity on its waters.

The district magistrate's office in East Delhi reported that the river level had reached 205.33 meters at the Old Railway Bridge, urging residents in lower-lying regions to relocate to relief camps.

In a public advisory, residents are advised to avoid the riverbanks entirely and contact the Disaster Emergency Operations Centre at 1077 for emergency assistance.

