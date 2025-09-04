Left Menu

Mystery of the Collapsed Bawana Structure

A previously fire-damaged building in Delhi's Bawana collapsed, prompting fire services to respond. The abandoned three-storey structure had suffered a fire the previous year and was in a state of disrepair. No injuries or property damage were reported following the latest incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A previously abandoned building in outer north Delhi's Bawana area collapsed on Thursday, officials confirmed. This structure had suffered severe damage from a fire the previous year.

Located in Sector 4 of Bawana, the three-storey building, which included a basement, had been deserted post-fire. An officer reported that the structure was in a critically dilapidated condition before it finally collapsed.

The incident unfolded safely with no injuries or property damage reported. Prompt response from authorities saw four fire tenders and two ambulances deployed at the scene. The Delhi Fire Services received notification of the collapse at 2.41 pm, ensuring swift action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

