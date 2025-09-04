Mystery of the Collapsed Bawana Structure

A previously abandoned building in outer north Delhi's Bawana area collapsed on Thursday, officials confirmed. This structure had suffered severe damage from a fire the previous year.

Located in Sector 4 of Bawana, the three-storey building, which included a basement, had been deserted post-fire. An officer reported that the structure was in a critically dilapidated condition before it finally collapsed.

The incident unfolded safely with no injuries or property damage reported. Prompt response from authorities saw four fire tenders and two ambulances deployed at the scene. The Delhi Fire Services received notification of the collapse at 2.41 pm, ensuring swift action.

(With inputs from agencies.)