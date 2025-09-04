The Diminishing Megaberg: A23A's Swan Song

The world's largest and longest-lasting iceberg, A23A, is fracturing into smaller parts, losing its title as the largest ice chunk afloat. It's predicted not to survive past November, with a dramatic breakup expected to resemble an ice avalanche at sea, according to University of Colorado ice scientist Ted Scambos.

"It's intriguing to watch, although not unprecedented," Scambos noted in an interview with The Associated Press. However, as ice shelves are already afloat, their reduction by events like this does not elevate sea levels. However, they trigger increased flow of land glaciers into the sea, gradually raising sea levels.

A23A was initially detached from the Antarctic Filchner–Ronne Ice Shelf in 1986, having stemmed from "the Grand Chasm," a significant crack identified in the 1950s. Remaining near Antarctica until recently, the berg moved towards areas where large icebergs disintegrate, notably near South Georgia Island. Recently measuring the size of Houston, the megaberg is rapidly shrinking, with D15A now holding the title as the largest iceberg.

(With inputs from agencies.)