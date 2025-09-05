Left Menu

Yamuna River Recedes After Reaching Seasonal High

The Yamuna River's water level at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge fell to 207.31 metres after hitting its seasonal peak of 207.48 metres. The river's receding trend is anticipated to continue. Its recent rise caused flooding in low-lying areas, disrupting lives and businesses. Authorities issued warnings against river activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At Delhi's Old Railway Bridge, the Yamuna River's water level recorded 207.31 metres on Friday morning, following its seasonal peak of 207.48 metres the previous day. According to official reports, the river had descended to 207.33 metres by 7 am, with predictions for further declines throughout the day.

The flood bulletin from Wednesday highlighted expectations of the level dropping to 207.15 metres by 8 pm, maintaining its downward trajectory. Recent surges in the river had devastated low-lying areas, inundating residences and displacing numerous individuals, while also disrupting local businesses.

Old Railway Bridge serves as Delhi's flood-forecasting station, and the district authorities have strongly cautioned against engaging in swimming, boating, or other recreational activities in the swollen river.

(With inputs from agencies.)

