Delhi Traffic Police implements diversions amid rise in Yamuna water level, waterlogging

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:39 IST
Delhi Traffic Police implements diversions amid rise in Yamuna water level, waterlogging
  • Country:
  • India

Rising Yamuna's water level and waterlogging at Nigam Bodh Ghat caused by blocked sewage have disrupted traffic on the Outer Ring Road stretch from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Hanuman Mandir, police said on Friday.

Multiple traffic diversions have been put in place to ease congestion. These include Wazirabad towards Signature Bridge, Chandgi Ram Akhara towards IP College Red Light and IP College Red Light towards Shamnath Marg, according to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory.

Traffic from Mall Road towards Outer Ring Road via IP College Red Light has been diverted through IP College Red Light, Maharaja Gangadhar Marg (MGM), Shamnath Marg, Rajniwas Marg, Bhiku Ram Jain Marg, Tis Hazari Red Light and Barafkhana Chowk.

Private vehicles coming from Wazirabad and Majnu ka Tila heading towards ISBT and Outer Ring Road are directed via Chandgi Ram Akhara Red Light, MGM, Shamnath Marg, Rajniwas Marg, Bhiku Ram Jain Marg, Tis Hazari Red Light and Barafkhana Chowk.

Commercial vehicles from Wazirabad towards Majnu ka Tila are being diverted through Wazirabad Flyover, Signature Bridge and Shastri Park Pusta, police added. Motorists have been advised to avoid the affected area and plan alternate routes.

They have also been asked not to park vehicles on the roadside to prevent traffic obstruction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

