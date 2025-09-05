Left Menu

Palghar District Takes Charge: Advancing Safety Measures in Chemical Industries

A high-level meeting in Palghar focused on enhancing pollution control and safety in chemical factories. Led by collector Indu Rani Jakhar, it stressed safeguarding workers through training and mock drills. Attendees included officials and industry representatives, who pledged to implement stricter safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move towards improving safety standards, a high-level meeting was convened in Palghar district on Friday. Led by collector Indu Rani Jakhar, the gathering aimed to reinforce pollution control and safety measures across chemical factories in the region.

The discussion centered on protecting workers and ensuring readiness for emergencies. Key attendees included MLA Rajendra Gavit, Resident Deputy Collector Subhash Bhagde, industrialists, and representatives from chemical factories. Senior officials from the Industrial Safety and Health Department and the deputy commissioner of Labour were also present.

In her remarks, Jakhar emphasized that the safety of workers and industrial growth must coexist harmoniously. She advocated for regular training, workshops, and mock drills to prepare workers for handling emergencies like chemical leaks and explosions. Industrial representatives assured their commitment to implementing these enhanced safety protocols in their units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

