Historic Inflows in Pong and Bhakra Dams Amid Monsoon Fury

Amid heavy rains, Pong and Bhakra Dams in Himachal Pradesh saw unprecedented water inflows. The BBMB reported record figures for Beas and substantial inflows for Bhakra. With subdued rainfall predicted, controlled water release is planned. Disputes over water distribution persist between Punjab and Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:01 IST
In an unprecedented weather event, the Pong Dam on the Beas River in Himachal Pradesh has recorded its highest-ever inflow of water, while the Bhakra Dam has also seen substantial inflows. This was reported by BBMB authorities on Friday against the backdrop of recent heavy rains and floods.

The BBMB chairman, Manoj Tripathi, noted that the dams are being managed in light of subdued rainfall forecasts over the next week, suggesting that water releases from the reservoirs should decrease. This development comes as unusual inflow figures were recorded this year, with the Beas River hitting a staggering 11.70 billion cubic meters of inflow, surpassing previous records.

The monsoon season's impact has reignited disputes between Punjab and Haryana over water distribution. Before the monsoon, Punjab refused to share water from the Bhakra Dam, citing prior utilization by Haryana. Despite the disagreements, experts suggest that a release of 4,500 cusecs by Punjab would not have significantly impacted flood prevention in the current situation.

