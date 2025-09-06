Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Father and Daughter Perish in House Collapse in Jaipur

A father and daughter tragically died and five others sustained injuries as a portion of an old house collapsed in Jaipur, India. The incident highlights the dangers of living in dilapidated structures without timely intervention from authorities, calling for stronger measures to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-09-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 11:11 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Father and Daughter Perish in House Collapse in Jaipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal house collapse in Jaipur's walled city area claimed the lives of Prabhat, a local jewellery factory worker from West Bengal, and his five-year-old daughter Pihu. The deadly incident unfolded on Saturday when a section of the neglected structure gave way, injuring five others.

Deputy Controller of Civil Defence, Jaipur, Amit Sharma, reported that a total of seven people were trapped beneath the debris. Rescue teams managed to save five individuals who were subsequently admitted to SMS Hospital, while the remaining two were declared dead.

The incident has sparked criticism of local authorities, as Congress MLA Amin Kagzi had previously alerted the municipal corporation to identify and demolish unsafe buildings. Kagzi stressed the need for vigilance, particularly during monsoon, to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

 India
2
Mitchell Starc Chooses Test and ODI Legacy Over T20 Spotlight

Mitchell Starc Chooses Test and ODI Legacy Over T20 Spotlight

 Australia
3
Lyno AI: The Market's Best Bet for 2025 Crypto Presales

Lyno AI: The Market's Best Bet for 2025 Crypto Presales

 United States
4
Humanitarian Hub in Gaza: A Strategic Move by Israeli Forces

Humanitarian Hub in Gaza: A Strategic Move by Israeli Forces

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025