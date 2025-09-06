Tragedy Strikes: Father and Daughter Perish in House Collapse in Jaipur

A fatal house collapse in Jaipur's walled city area claimed the lives of Prabhat, a local jewellery factory worker from West Bengal, and his five-year-old daughter Pihu. The deadly incident unfolded on Saturday when a section of the neglected structure gave way, injuring five others.

Deputy Controller of Civil Defence, Jaipur, Amit Sharma, reported that a total of seven people were trapped beneath the debris. Rescue teams managed to save five individuals who were subsequently admitted to SMS Hospital, while the remaining two were declared dead.

The incident has sparked criticism of local authorities, as Congress MLA Amin Kagzi had previously alerted the municipal corporation to identify and demolish unsafe buildings. Kagzi stressed the need for vigilance, particularly during monsoon, to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)