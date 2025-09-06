Left Menu

Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

Families displaced by the Yamuna floods face a daunting return to their homes—battling mud, damaged power systems, and safety hazards. Thousands affected rely on relief camps. Despite temporary shelters with basic amenities, the real challenge begins with sourcing lost essentials and restoring normalcy post-flood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:38 IST
Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For numerous families displaced by the recent Yamuna floods, the harrowing memories of the 2023 Delhi floods return. They dread returning home, only to find muddy rooms, damp floors, broken electricity meters, and even snakes. Neelam Kumari, 34, recalled, 'There was no electricity at that time. It was completely dark for a month. We had to rely on solar lights, candles, and battery-powered lights.'

Residents remember how previous floods left homes cracked, appliances short-circuited, and furniture coated in mud. 'The problem starts when we return. There is no electricity for months because the meters and wires get damaged,' Kumari added. Official figures report 7,200 people in East Delhi, 5,200 in North-East Delhi, 4,200 in South-East Delhi, 1,350 in North Delhi, and 30 in Shahdara district affected by the floods.

With relief camps providing temporary shelter, displaced families like those of Ramesh, an auto-rickshaw driver, and Sunita Devi express worries over lost possessions and their children's education affected by the disaster. While camps offer food and safety, the daunting task of rebuilding lives remains, with long-lasting flood impacts expected to challenge them for months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

 India
2
BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM

BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM

 India
3
Crackdown on Ticket Touting: NFR Arrests Three in Recent Operations

Crackdown on Ticket Touting: NFR Arrests Three in Recent Operations

 India
4
Tragic Loss: First-Year Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Concern

Tragic Loss: First-Year Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Concern

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025