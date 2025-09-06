Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

For numerous families displaced by the recent Yamuna floods, the harrowing memories of the 2023 Delhi floods return. They dread returning home, only to find muddy rooms, damp floors, broken electricity meters, and even snakes. Neelam Kumari, 34, recalled, 'There was no electricity at that time. It was completely dark for a month. We had to rely on solar lights, candles, and battery-powered lights.'

Residents remember how previous floods left homes cracked, appliances short-circuited, and furniture coated in mud. 'The problem starts when we return. There is no electricity for months because the meters and wires get damaged,' Kumari added. Official figures report 7,200 people in East Delhi, 5,200 in North-East Delhi, 4,200 in South-East Delhi, 1,350 in North Delhi, and 30 in Shahdara district affected by the floods.

With relief camps providing temporary shelter, displaced families like those of Ramesh, an auto-rickshaw driver, and Sunita Devi express worries over lost possessions and their children's education affected by the disaster. While camps offer food and safety, the daunting task of rebuilding lives remains, with long-lasting flood impacts expected to challenge them for months.

(With inputs from agencies.)