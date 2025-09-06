CPI(M) Calls for National Disaster Declaration Amid North India Flood Crisis

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has voiced significant concerns over the devastating floods and landslides swamping North India, affecting multiple states. On Saturday, the party called for the Union government to label the situation a 'national disaster.'

Reports indicate Punjab as the hardest hit, with all 23 districts declared flood-hit, affecting 3 lakh acres of crops and over 4 lakh people. The deluge, attributed to heavy rain and dam excess, has severely impacted states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The CPI(M) criticized the BJP-led government for inadequate response and emphasized the necessity for immediate relief efforts. Party members are actively involved in ongoing support operations, urging widespread participation in relief efforts and funds collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)