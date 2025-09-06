Left Menu

CPI(M) Calls for National Disaster Declaration Amid North India Flood Crisis

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) urges the Indian government to declare the floods and landslides in North India a national disaster. The party highlights the severe impacts in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and other states, stressing the need for urgent relief and rehabilitation measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:13 IST
CPI(M) Calls for National Disaster Declaration Amid North India Flood Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has voiced significant concerns over the devastating floods and landslides swamping North India, affecting multiple states. On Saturday, the party called for the Union government to label the situation a 'national disaster.'

Reports indicate Punjab as the hardest hit, with all 23 districts declared flood-hit, affecting 3 lakh acres of crops and over 4 lakh people. The deluge, attributed to heavy rain and dam excess, has severely impacted states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The CPI(M) criticized the BJP-led government for inadequate response and emphasized the necessity for immediate relief efforts. Party members are actively involved in ongoing support operations, urging widespread participation in relief efforts and funds collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Crisis: A Call for Central Support Amidst Devastation

Punjab's Crisis: A Call for Central Support Amidst Devastation

 India
2
Explosive Tragedy Strikes Cricket Match in Pakistan

Explosive Tragedy Strikes Cricket Match in Pakistan

 Pakistan
3
Outcry Over Custodial Torture: Kerala's Police Controversy Deepens

Outcry Over Custodial Torture: Kerala's Police Controversy Deepens

 India
4
England Sticks with Duckett Despite Slump; Struggles in ODIs Continue

England Sticks with Duckett Despite Slump; Struggles in ODIs Continue

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025