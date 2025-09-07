Left Menu

Odisha's Urban Shift: New Parking Policy Aims for Sustainable Mobility

The Odisha government's draft parking policy promotes sustainable mobility options like walking and cycling. By introducing demand-based charges, the policy aims to regulate parking and reduce congestion. A recent workshop, organized by the Odisha Urban Academy, discussed creating a framework for efficient parking management across urban areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:26 IST
The draft parking policy unveiled by the Odisha government proposes introducing demand-based charges while promoting sustainable mobility options like walking, cycling, and public transport use. This initiative aims to tackle the growing issue of unregulated parking in the state's urban areas, according to a statement released on Sunday.

The policy, crafted by the Housing and Urban Development Department, targets the regulation of both on-street and off-street parking through a structured system. It addresses one of the most pressing challenges faced by the state's urban centers—congestion caused by unregulated parking.

In a bid to refine this policy, the Odisha Urban Academy recently hosted a consultative workshop that emphasized creating a comprehensive policy framework. This framework will ensure better management of parking, enhancing safety and livability in cities. Once finalized, the policy will guide civic bodies across the state in implementing efficient, transparent, and sustainable parking systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

