Tragic Drowning Sparks Safety Concerns at Delhi's Shastri Park

A 14-year-old boy drowned while fishing near Shastri Park in Delhi. Despite efforts by the National Disaster Response Force, the boy was declared dead. The incident highlights the dangers of the Yamuna river bank, especially during the monsoon season, prompting calls for increased safety measures.

A tragic accident has raised alarms around the safety of the Yamuna riverbank near Shastri Park in northeast Delhi. A 14-year-old boy, fishing with friends, tragically drowned on Friday after slipping into the floodwaters.

Efforts by the police and the National Disaster Response Force to rescue the boy were unsuccessful, as he was declared dead upon arrival at Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital. His body was later sent for post-mortem at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

The incident has prompted authorities to initiate awareness drives, warning locals about the potential dangers of venturing near the banks, especially during the risky monsoon season. Despite advisories, the area remains a popular spot for fishing and cattle grazing.

