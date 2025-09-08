Kiko's Impact Diminishes, but Surf Risks Rise for Hawaii

A weakening Hurricane Kiko is predicted to pass north of Hawaii, potentially reducing severe weather threats on the islands. However, forecasters warn of dangerous surf conditions that could affect east-facing shores of Hawaii in the coming days.

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Centre in Miami reported Kiko positioned around 1,025 km east of Hilo. The storm, maintaining west-northwest movement at 20 kph, is forecasted to impact the region primarily between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Currently, no coastal watches or warnings are issued, yet residents are urged to stay informed. Forecasters anticipate that hazardous rip currents and surf, with waves possibly reaching up to 15 feet, could pose life-threatening challenges.

