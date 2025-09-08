Left Menu

Kiko's Impact Diminishes, but Surf Risks Rise for Hawaii

Hurricane Kiko, weakening but still potentially dangerous, is expected to pass north of Hawaii. While the threat of severe wind and rain lessens, hazardous surf conditions with rip currents are anticipated. Coastal warnings are not in effect, but residents are advised to remain cautious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 08-09-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 03:03 IST
A weakening Hurricane Kiko is predicted to pass north of Hawaii, potentially reducing severe weather threats on the islands. However, forecasters warn of dangerous surf conditions that could affect east-facing shores of Hawaii in the coming days.

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Centre in Miami reported Kiko positioned around 1,025 km east of Hilo. The storm, maintaining west-northwest movement at 20 kph, is forecasted to impact the region primarily between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Currently, no coastal watches or warnings are issued, yet residents are urged to stay informed. Forecasters anticipate that hazardous rip currents and surf, with waves possibly reaching up to 15 feet, could pose life-threatening challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

