Mumbai's Next Leap: Infrastructure Leaders Shaping City’s Future at CWGA 2025

Mumbai hosted the 23rd Construction World Global Awards 2025, honoring industry leaders such as L&T, Afcons, and NCC. The awards recognized significant contributions in construction and infrastructure, featuring Ashwini Bhide and Jayanta Basu among top honorees.

The event highlighted Mumbai's upcoming transformation, with plans to achieve a USD one trillion economy by 2030, driven by key infrastructure projects. Ashwini Bhide announced that Mumbai Metro Line 3 is on track to start soon, underscoring the importance of delivering projects sustainably and ahead of schedule.

The awards also celebrated the completion of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, nine months earlier than planned, showcasing India's commitment to safe, sustainable infrastructure. The event highlighted ongoing innovations and collaborations, positioning infrastructure as central to economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)