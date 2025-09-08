Delhi Jal Board's Tech-Driven Revolution to Clean Yamuna

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is taking a significant leap to address urbanisation challenges with its Sewerage Improvement Scheme (SIS), targeting the rejuvenation of the capital's sewerage system. Announced on Monday, this ambitious master plan aims to modernise infrastructure, incorporating artificial intelligence and drones to tackle Yamuna River pollution effectively.

With a 15-month timeline in sight, the DJB is set to close the long-standing gaps and expand its sewage network's coverage. A consultant will be brought on board to identify inefficiencies and develop robust solutions to strengthen the system by 2043. The initiative includes analysing five prior reports focusing on drains and pollution levels in the Yamuna.

Delhi currently treats 600 million gallons of sewage per day, falling short of the estimated 792 MGD production. The plan outlines budgetary requirements for new plants and upgrades to existing ones. Achieving zero sewage discharge into the Yamuna is paramount, and surveys of the city's drainage systems will help secure this goal, officials confirmed.